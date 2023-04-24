Marshall’s wireless-charging on-ear Bluetooth headphones now over 30% off at $104 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Major IV Bluetooth Headphones for $103.99 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from Marshall and elsewhere, today’s deal delivers 31% in savings and the lowest we can find. This is also within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and a new 2023 low there. As you might know from our feature piece, the Marshall Major IV enter with an on-ear design that, at least for me, hits a nice middle ground between earbuds and overly chunky over-ear models – they are lightweight and not particularly cumbersome when wondering around town or heading to work. The up to 80 hours of battery life per charge is extended with a 15 minute quick charge that brings an additional 15 hours of wireless listening time to the mix. The “custom-tuned dynamic drivers [with] roaring bass, smooth mids, and brilliant treble” also carry the brand’s on board multi-function joystick to control playback as well the ability to charge back up wirelessly (you’ll find typical USB-C charging here as well). You can get a closer look in our hands-on review at these textured, vinyl-wrapped headphones and head below for more details.

Marshall Major IV Bluetooth Headphones features:

80+ solid hours of wireless playtime with quick-charge capability – only 15 minutes of charging will give you 15 hours of listening. These are headphones truly built for the long haul. Improved ergonomic design means that when you’re deep diving into your music, the tenth hour is as comfortable as the first. Major IV’s ear cushions are softer to the touch and more faithfully fit the shape of your ear. Major IV can be charged wirelessly, so it’s now easier than ever to charge and go. Spend less time looking for your charger in a mess of wires and more time listening to your music. You will receive a USB-C charging cable in the box. Wireless charging pad is not included

