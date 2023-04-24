Anker Soundcore Gold Box discounts latest true wireless earbuds and headphones from $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its latest Soundcore headphones and earbuds. Shipping is free across the board while the savings are available through the end of the day that start from $60. Amongst several different models and colorways, our favorite discount of the batch puts the new Space Q45 ANC Headphones in the spotlight with a drop down to $99.99. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s offer arriving at the all-time low for the first time in months. It’s one of the first chances to lock-in this low of a price, with 33% in savings attached. This is also $30 under our previous mention.

Arriving as some of Anker’s latest over-ear headphones, the new Space Q45 enter the Soundcore lineup with a long list of compelling specs that are only made more enticing by the price cut. Active noise cancellation is one of the biggest draws, which I can attest to being one of the biggest selling points. That feature paired with the plushy earcup designs makes for comfortable listening that blocks out ambient audio at home or even on airplanes. Then you’ll find 50-hour playback, adjustable EQ settings from the companion app, and a premium-feeling build that you can read all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Amongst the rest of the price cuts today, another highlight is marking down the true wireless form-factor from Anker’s new Soundcore Space collection. Clocking in at the lowest price we’ve seen, the new Space A40 ANC Earbuds sell for $63.99. With a regular $100 going rate, today’s offer lands at 36% off while beating our previous $79 mention by an extra $15.

Also sporting 50-hour playback on a single charge, these true wireless earbuds are backed by active noise cancelling tech that sounds quite solid for the price point. You’ll also get access to much of the same tunable EQ settings, as well as dual-layer drivers that produce a solid mix of bass and and vocals. I was personally a big fan in our hands-on review, too.

Be sure to shop the entire Anker Soundcore sale today before the savings disappear at day’s end. There are some even more affordable options available in each of the form-factors, giving you some variety to score a new pair of true wireless earbuds or an over-ear pair for even more immersive listening. Then go give our headphones guide a quick run through for some of the other best discounts out there.

As for our other favorite headphones out there, some of Anker’s other latest releases ended up making our list of favorite earbuds from 2022. For a more in-depth look, you’ll want to dive into our post recapping all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser, JBL, and other brands.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45 ANC Headphones

The fully-upgraded noise cancelling system targets and blocks out a wider range of noises—from plane engines to crying babies. Enjoy personal space wherever you go with Space Q45 noise cancelling headphones. Whether you’re indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight, Space Q45’s adaptive noise cancelling will automatically select a suitable level to match your location. Also, use the app to choose 1 of 5 noise cancelling levels.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!