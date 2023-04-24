mophie’s regularly $70 magnetic 10,000mAh power bank stand for Android/iPhone now $46

Amazon is now offering the mophie Snap+ powerstation Wireless Stand for $45.99 shipped. Regularly $70 like it currently goes for directly from ZAGG, this is 34% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also well under the previous sitewide event we tracked at ZAGG and a new Amazon all-time low. While this isn’t the pricey $130 MagSafe model that launched last September, it does deliver similar magnetic functionality to Apple, Samsung, and other Android Qi-enabled devices by way of the included Snap Adapter. It carries a 10,000mAh battery to wirelessly charge your device on the go alongside a USB-C port for wired charging options. From there, you’ll find a pop-out adjustable stand to support both landscape or portrait viewing angles. Hit up our review for more details and then head below.

Don’t need the stand? The mophie 5,000mAh Snap+ Juice Pack Mini sells for slightly less at $39 shipped on Amazon. But if you’re going to drop your battery capacity in half like that, it might be worth taking a look at the ESR MagSafe Battery Pack that will deliver the fold-out kickstand and sells for under $35 shipped at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon.

One thing you won’t get with any of the aforementioned options is bright vibrant colors to match your spring vibe. The latest from Belkin, however, does come in some new spring-ready designs. We just went hands-on with the brand’s updated MagSafe Power Bank, kickstand included, and you can get a complete breakdown of the feature set and user experience right here. This deal on its puck-style 15W MagSafe charger with kickstand is also still live for even less.

mophie Snap+ Powerstation Wireless Stand features:

Easily power your iPhone, or other wireless charging smartphones, with the ultra-versatile snap+ powerstation stand. You’ll be able to stream movies ors make video calls without worrying about a low battery. The snap+ powerstation stand charges your phone while holding it at the perfect angle, in landscape or portrait mode using the integrated, adjustable stand.

