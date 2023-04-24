Razer’s magnetic Xbox controller charging stand is one of the best, now 25% off at $30

Amazon is now offering the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series in multiple colorways at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest prices we can find. Today’a deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, outside of a one-day drop to $28 for the white model. All of the standard flat colorways are marked down here today other than the new all-green variant that launched ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, each of which is designed to “perfectly match” the corresponding first-party wireless Xbox controller from Microsoft. If you ask me, these are easily among the most attractive chargers on the market with a notable feature set including magnetic contact points, the ability to juice your gamepad up “fully” in under 3 hours, you can even “navigate through the Xbox dashboard while it’s docked,” and it works with all “Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers.” More details below.

You will however find some more affordable options if the attractive design, magnetic connectivity, and Razer branding aren’t important for your setup. This OIVO model for example, can power two Xbox gamepads at the same time and it ships for $21 Prime shipped on Amazon with some nice Xbox-green lighting too. It doesn’t look as nice to my eyes, but it will pull double duty at an even lower price point.

While we are on the subject, Amazon is still offering the epic Stars Wars special edition Razer Xbox gamepads (with an included matching magnetic charging stand) at the best prices yet. After just about all models dropped to $120, where they remain as we speak, the Boba Fett variant has actually since dropped even lower to $108 shipped. Get a closer look in our now updated deal coverage right here.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand features:

Quick Charge: Able to fully charge controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Universal Compatibility: Whether you’re on next-gen or staying old school, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox works with all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers

Magnetic Contact System: Mount the controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand

