Microsoft unveils new green wireless Xbox controller, matching hoodie, and Razer charger

Following the launch of the new Stellar Shift model from last month, Microsoft is unveiling its new green Xbox controller today. Alongside the new Velocity Green wireless gamepad, there is also a matching green controller charger from Razer and an official hoodie on tap here today as well. Joining the flat base colorways like Shock Blue, Pulse Red, Deep Pink, and Electric Volt, the new green Xbox controller is now available for purchase directly from Microsoft along with the matching hoodie. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New green Xbox controller, hoodie, and more

As is usually the case with the new edition colorways and designs, this is indeed the same current-generation Xbox wireless controller we all know and love with a fresh coat of paint.

The Velocity Green wireless controller comes with all the features you need to elevate your game and adds a vibrant pop of color to your gaming experience.

It includes “textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case” as well as the hybrid D-pad, up to 40 hours of battery life, a 3.5mm headset jack, and Bluetooth connectivity to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, and mobile devices.

Microsoft says it just happens to be partial to green, which is certainly true, but the new $65 green Xbox controller, charger, and hoodie are clearly inspired but the upcoming Saint Patrick’s Day holiday judging by the “dash of added luck” sewn into the sleeve of the now available $65 hoodie:

Dress to impress with the Xbox Icon Collection Velocity Green Hoodie from the Xbox Gear Shop. Inspired by the new Velocity Green wireless controller with a dash of added luck, this new Velocity Green hoodie is sure to make your squad green with envy.

The green Xbox controller is also getting a matching Razer magnetic controller stand, much like the other flat colorways in the lineup (it doesn’t appear to be live online just yet though):

If you’re looking to round out your setup in a stylish way, consider the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand – Velocity Green. This charging dock makes for a perfect place to store your controller and ensures that you have enough battery charge to jump right into gameplay without interruption.

