Razer’s official Star Wars wireless Xbox controllers and chargers hit new $120 lows (Reg. up to $200)

Joining today’s deal on the SCUF pro controller, Amazon has now marked down the limited edition Star Wars and Marvel Razer controllers and chargers for Xbox. All four of the models in today’s sale are now selling for $119.99 shipped. Regularly between $200 and $180, you’re looking at up to $80 in savings here alongside a relatively rare deal on the 2022 Stormtrooper model as well as offers on the Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Captain America variants. All four of the models on sale here today are sitting at new Amazon all-time lows. For those unfamiliar, these are officially licensed wireless Razer gamepads for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices adorned with Star Wars and Marvel designs and joined by a matching magnetic charging base. Features include textured grips, Impulse Analog Triggers with vibration and pressure-sensitivity, as well as the ability to charge back up in under 3 hours. Check out our launch coverage and head down below for more.

A more modest solution for folks just looking to score an extra gamepad for at-home couch co-op and the like are the ongoing price drops on the 8Bitdo models. Starting from under $30, we are tracking both Xbox models and multi-platform variants for Switch and the like at some of the best prices of the year.

Be sure to jump into our review of the new HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller if you’re looking for a more affordable wired option as well as this deal on Turtle Beach’s Xbox wired/wireless mobile controller before you check out the latest from Xbox below:

Razer Limited Edition Xbox Controller features:

Add a much-needed dose of galactic order to your gaming setup with this must-have collectible for Imperial loyalists and Star Wars fans. Officially licensed by Xbox, Disney, and Lucasfilm Ltd. works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices…mount the controller securely to the quick charge stand, fully charges controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection.

