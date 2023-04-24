Twelve South’s matte black Curve MacBook stand hits best price of the year at $51

After just going hands-on with the new HiRise Pro from Twelve South, Amazon is marking down the brand’s more affordable MacBook stand. The Twelve South Curve in matte black now sells for $51 shipped from its usual $60 going rate. That’s down to the best price of the year thanks to the first Amazon discount in 2023, and clocks in at $2 under our previous mention from the Twelve South April Fools’ Day sale. Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your new M2 MacBook or any other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup by bringing your screen to eye level, but also helps increase air flow to keep your machine running cooler. Then the matte black finish rounds this out as a sleek upgrade to any desktop Apple setup. Head below for more.

The Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand is also getting in on the Amazon savings following a drop down to $64. This one normally fetches $80 and is sitting at the second-best Amazon price of the past several months at within $3 of the 2023 low. Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s more recent workstation displays or the standalone M1 iMac, both devices lack height adjusting features out of the box (unless you splurged for the higher-end Studio Display upgrade). Curve Riser helps adjust that by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

Continuing those savings over to one of Twelve South’s latest releases, we’re also still tracking one of the first discounts on the new HiRise Pro MacBook stand. Already a 9to5 favorite, it’s dropping down to $81 from the usual $100 going rate to a new all-time low. This provides an even more rigid experience for your desktop, with the added perk of a built-in MagSafe charger slot.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic design, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!