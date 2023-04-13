Twelve South’s new HiRise Pro MacBook stand is a 9to5 favorite at new low of $84 (Reg. $100)

Just after walking away impressed in our hands-on review, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on Twelve South’s new HiRise Pro. This MacBook stand normally sells for $100, but now you can drop the price down to $84.26 shipped. This is one of the very first chances to save across the board, and in particular a new all-time low courtesy of Amazon at $16 off. We last saw it sitting at $88 in a limited-time sale back on April Fools’ Day, which marked it down for the first time.

The HiRise Pro MacBook stand is Twelve South’s latest addition to the lineup and can adjust from 2.5 inches all the way up to elevating your machine 6 inches off the desk, with a tilted design. On top of being able to hold everything from M1 MacBook Airs to 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro models, there’s also an integrated spot in the base that hides below the metal and vegan leather-trimming for putting a MagSafe charger. This helps streamline your workstation with a hidden iPhone 14 charger. Best of all, this is the second chance to save since first hitting the scene earlier this year and is a new all-time low. We further break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

On the more affordable and flexible side of things, Twelve South also just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last fall with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features and why the $80 price tag is worth considering.

Another notable way to refresh your workstation is on sale, with Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini keyboard packing much of the same Mac-focused form-factor as Twelve South’s gear. These keyboards have been some of the more popular releases from Logitech as of late on the productivity front, delivering a clicky typing experience. Today’s discount makes it all the more notable, with a drop down to a new $133 low.

Twelve South HiRise Pro features:

The entire surface of each arm is covered with a patterned silicone to hold and fully protect all size MacBook’s or laptops. To prevent accidental falls or slipping, the ends of the arms are upturned. Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook or laptop up to 6 inches for improved ergonomics and reduced neck strain. The arms help to keep your laptop base exposed to improve airflow and cooling, allowing for a quieter performance.

