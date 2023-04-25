New 6,000Pa Roborock S8 robo vacs/mops see first deals from $600 (Up to $200 off), more

Roborock easily landed in our roundup of the best robotic vacuum cleaner brands out there and we are now tracking some deep price drops on its brand new models. The just-released Roborock S8 and S8+ robotic vacuums and mops are seeing the very first price drops today at $599.99 and $799.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons. Delivering some of the strongest suction power on the market, the regularly $750 and $1,000 models are now up to $200 off and at the lowest prices we have tracked yet. Joining the 6,000Pa (the new ECOVACS flagship maxes out at 5,000Pa for comparison), the S8 delivers both vacuum and mopping functionality alongside a bevy of smart features. Those include 3D obstacle avoidance powered by infrared image tech, LiDAR navigation, a dual rubber brush system, smartphone-controlled custom cleaning jobs, and VibraRise 2.0 that ensures the floors don’t get wet where they aren’t supposed to. The S8+ model also brings the brand’s latest 7-week self-empty dock into play as well. More details and additional Roborock deals from $200 below.

More Roborock spring deals:

If you are partial to the ECOVACS brand though, we are still tracking the new T10 OMN model back down at the all-time low with $300 in savings. It delivers two-way video calling, smart features around every corner, and an all-in-one self-empty station that also washes the mop pads. Get a closer look right here and in our launch coverage from back March.

Roborock S8+ Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Let Roborock S8+ handle the dirty work while you kick back and relax. DuoRoller Brush and VibraRise() Mopping System brings you the latest tech for a new level of cleaning. Coupled with the RockDock Plus, the smart cleaning experience has never been more effortless. Self-Empty Dock Support: After cleanups, the robot vacuum automatically empties itself into the 2.5L dust bag, storing up to 7 weeks of dirt and dust for your convenience, keeping you away from the dirty work for longer. VibraRise Mopping System: Experience the power of sonic vibration technology, with scrubbing up to 3000 times per minute featuring 6N of consistent downward pressure to remove all stains and mess, your floors will be left gleaming.

