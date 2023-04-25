Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Streets of Rage 4, SaGa Frontier Remastered, and more

Streets of Rage 4

Your Tuesday collection of the best iOS apps that are now on sale is waiting down below the fold. Joining our software discounts, we also spotted Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad on sale from $399 alongside the new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at a new all-time low. But for now we are focused on the apps including titles like Streets of Rage 4, SaGa Frontier Remastered, Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song, ShutterCast, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of the best best iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LunaTuna – Guitar Tuner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: GyroSynth: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song-: $21 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Retro Twist – Mini Watch Games: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster Rancher 2: $16 (Reg. $23)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Cooking: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ShutterCast: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Leaf Identification: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Whink: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Reader: FREE (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: The Past Within: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Divinity – Original Sin Enhanced Edition: $13 (Reg. $40)

Mac:Divinity: Original Sin 2: $19 (Reg. $45)

Mac: Old Man’s Journey: $3 (Reg. $8)

More on Streets of Rage 4:

Streets of Rage 4 takes forward the Streets of Rage legacy in this retro beat’em up with hand-drawn comic inspired graphics and updated mechanics. Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.

