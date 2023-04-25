Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Streets of Rage 4, SaGa Frontier Remastered, and more

Your Tuesday collection of the best iOS apps that are now on sale is waiting down below the fold. Joining our software discounts, we also spotted Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad on sale from $399 alongside the new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at a new all-time low. But for now we are focused on the apps including titles like Streets of Rage 4, SaGa Frontier Remastered, Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song, ShutterCast, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of the best best iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LunaTuna – Guitar Tuner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: GyroSynth: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song-: $21 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Retro Twist – Mini Watch Games: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster Rancher 2: $16 (Reg. $23)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Cooking: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ShutterCast: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Leaf Identification: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Whink: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Reader: FREE (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: The Past Within: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Divinity – Original Sin Enhanced Edition: $13 (Reg. $40)

Mac:Divinity: Original Sin 2: $19 (Reg. $45)

Mac: Old Man’s Journey: $3 (Reg. $8)

More on Streets of Rage 4:

Streets of Rage 4 takes forward the Streets of Rage legacy in this retro beat’em up with hand-drawn comic inspired graphics and updated mechanics. Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.

