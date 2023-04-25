Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad is an even better value with $50 discounts from $399

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad, with pricing starting at $399 shipped for the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB configuration. Available across all four colorways, today’s offer arrives with $50 in savings from the usual $449 going rate. This is matching the all-time low and arriving as another chance to score the most affordable release in Apple’s latest iPadOS devices for less. The savings also continue over to the elevated 256GB capacity, which now goes for $539.99 from its usual $599 price tag after dropping automatically at checkout to the best price ever seen.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Even though this is one of the more entry-level experiences in the iPadOS lineup, there are plenty of more pro-leaning accessories that help you make the most of your tablet. The Magic Keyboard Folio is certainly a great place to start for improving the typing experience, especially now that it is on sale for $229. Though Apple’s standard Smart Folio cover is a great alternative that comes in one of four vibrant colors and sells for a much more affordable price that has been made even better with 20% discounts. In either case, the Apple Pencil is a must-have if you’re looking to take notes, draw, or really even just unlock some of the perks of precision input.

As the new work week begins to unfold, all of the other best discounts up for grabs right now are in our Apple guide. Packed with some notable savings on the latest from our favorite Cupertino company, all of the price cuts are headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $250 off.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

