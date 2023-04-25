Today’s best game deals: Mega Man collections from $8, God of War Ragnarök $33, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Now is a great time to load up your Switch with the entire classic Blue Bomber franchise alongside Mega Man 11. All of the collection bundles on the eShop, outside of the brand new Battle Network package, are now seeing deep price drops at up to 60% off. That includes the original series from $7.99, down from $15, right through to the Mega Man X bundles that are selling for the same price and the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection at $14.99, or 50% off. These collections are easily the best way to land a giant collection of Mega Man games in your Switch library, especially when they are on sale like this. You’re looking at well over twenty 8- and 16-bit classics loaded with extra bonuses including challenge modes, a handy rewind feature for tough sections, concept art, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

