Today’s best game deals: Mega Man collections from $8, God of War Ragnarök $33, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameseShopCapcom
60% off From $8

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Now is a great time to load up your Switch with the entire classic Blue Bomber franchise alongside Mega Man 11. All of the collection bundles on the eShop, outside of the brand new Battle Network package, are now seeing deep price drops at up to 60% off. That includes the original series from $7.99, down from $15, right through to the Mega Man X bundles that are selling for the same price and the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection at $14.99, or 50% off. These collections are easily the best way to land a giant collection of Mega Man games in your Switch library, especially when they are on sale like this. You’re looking at well over twenty 8- and 16-bit classics loaded with extra bonuses including challenge modes, a handy rewind feature for tough sections, concept art, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

eShop

Capcom

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score a new all-time low on Juiced’s RipRacer e-bike ...
Save 35% on Acer’s Predator Cestus 330 wired gami...
Anker’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand see...
Keep tabs on your cuddly four-legged feline with the ne...
ASUS ROG Ally gets official May 11 launch date and is p...
Leftover and marinade-ready Anova Vacuum Sealer up to $...
ViewSonic’s refurb UST 4K Laser Projector casts a...
Score a high-end PS5-enhanced Sony 65-inch 120Hz OLED 4...
Load more...
Show More Comments