Prep the yard with Greenworks trimmers and pressure washers from $39 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon has now launched a new Greenworks outdoor power tool sale to ready your lawn and yard for the warm weather without having to worry about gas or oil. There are several notable deals on the brand’s popular electric tools today but one standout is the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer and Edger at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $110, it more regularly fetches around $90 on Amazon as of the last several months and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal marks the first time we have seen it back down at this price in the last year on Amazon. This model is great for getting at some of the areas of your lawn that are too tight for the traditional mower, not to mention helping to clean up the edges around garden areas, sidewalks, walkways, and more. It comes complete with the 24V battery you’ll need to run it and the charger you’ll need to juice it back up (it recharges in “60 minutes”) to deliver tether-free operation with a 12-inch cutting path, variable speed trigger to help “maneuver around plants and shrubs,” and a 90-degree rotating head with edging wheel. Head below for more Greenworks deals and details.

Elsewhere in today’s Amazon Greenworks sale event, you’ll also find higher-end trimmers, pressure washers, leaf blowers, and those extendable pole saws to tidy up normally out of reach tree branches and the like. Pricing starts from $39 shipped and you’ll find everything waiting on this landing page.

Alongside the rest of the discounts waiting in our environmentally-conscious Green Deals hub, we are also still tracking Greenwork’s 2000 Max Electric Pressure Washer at the all-time low of $98.50. You’ll want to at least compare this model with the one mentioned above to see which of them suit your needs best. In short, the 2000 PSI (13 Amp) Electric Pressure Washer in the sale above is a bit of a more extensive package that will run you an additional $5 or so.

And then dive into this ongoing deal on this Alexa and Google Assistant 3-outlet meross outdoor smart plug at $15 so you can run your patio lights with your phone or voice this summer.

Greenworks 24V 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer and Edger features:

Provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time to power through the toughest grass and weeds. Greenworks 24V battery powers 100+ indoor and outdoor products.Includes : (1) 24V 12″ Cordless String Trimmer & Edger, (1) 24V 2.0 Ah Battery, (1) Battery Charger, (1) 0.065″ Spool Assembly, (1) Owner’s Manual…90-degree rotating head with edging wheel. 3 position pivoting head for trimming at multiple angles, telescope shaft adjusts to user’s height and posture…Allows you to control cutting speed on the go, so you can easily maneuver around plants and shrubs…Ultra lightweight design, along with superior ergonomics allow for reduced user fatigue. Included 2.0Ah battery recharges in 60 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!