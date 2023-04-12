Alexa and Google Assistant 3-outlet meross outdoor smart plug drops to just $15 today

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 3-outlet Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $26 and more typically available in the $20 range, this is at least 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also $1 below the previous deal price and matching the best we have tracked this year. While it might not have HomeKit support – you can score that model for just under $27 right now – it does support the rest of the major smart home ecosystems with both Alexa and Google Assistant action at a much more affordable price point. You’re essentially scoring three independent outdoor outlets to control your patio lighting and a plethora of other things with your voice or smartphone alongside the ability to set schedules and more, all within a weatherproof housing. Head below for more details.

As of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better smart plug with three outlets for less than $15 Prime shipped. Even the Amazon Basics model with two outlets sells for over $24. If you’re in the market for adding some intelligence to your outdoor setup this spring and summer, today’s featured deal is certainly worth a closer look.

Check out today’s Gold Box Greenworks sale for all of your electric yard tool needs before you dive into our smart home hub for more tech. Just some of the highlights you’ll find in there include Eve’s indoor HomeKit Smart Plug and this meross Alexa and Google Assistant smart humidifier at just $12 Prime shipped, but there are plenty more where those came from right here.

meross Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

3 Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

Remote and Voice Control: Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. All data is securely transmitted and stored using Amazon AWS servers in US. Control your devices via voice command, just say:“Alexa, turn on the Chrismas Tree

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!