New all-time low takes $70 off Sonnet’s Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $200

Amazon is now offering the Sonnet Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $199.99 shipped. Clocking in at a new all-time low today, this offer is down from the usual $270 going rate in order to beat our previous mention by $20. The $70 in savings mark one of the first chances to save since it launched back in August with a $320 MSRP and then shortly after fell to that more typical price tag we’ve been seeing as of late. Featuring a 10-port design, the Sonnet Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock comes wrapped in a premium metal enclosure to fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup. On top of the 90W host connection to your machine, there’s also three full Thunderbolt 4 ports around back joined by Gigabit Ethernet and a trio of USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots for legacy devices and peripherals. Turning our attention to the front, there’s an SD card reader as well as a USB 2.0 slot and a 3.5mm audio jack – all of which makes this a compelling upgrade to your macOS workstation.

The lead deal is about as good of a value as you’ll find for a full-featured Thunderbolt 4 hub, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still bring the technology to your workstation for less. The Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Dock arrives at $180 thanks to an ongoing Amazon storefront sale, which not only takes $30 off the going rate but clocks in at well below the lead deal. This model may not pack as versatile of an assortment as the Sonnet model above, but it does deliver three Thunderbolt 4 slots that can be used to drive displays, connect Ethernet adapters, or plug in high-speed storage.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts from $220 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, there’s as much as $80 in savings.

Sonnet Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

One Cable Peripheral Connection Instant access – plug peripherals into the Echo 11 and connect your computer to the dock with the included Thunderbolt 4 cable. Three Thunderbolt 4 Ports for Peripherals – Connects three Thunderbolt peripherals directly (with support for daisy chaining additional peripherals). Also supports USB4 and USB 3 devices.

