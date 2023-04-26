Today’s Android game and app deals: Million Onion Hotel, Front Armies, OsmAnd+, more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s collection of the best Android games and apps now on sale is waiting for you down below the fold courtesy of Google’s Play store. Joining all of our Android hardware deals, we are also tracking Google’s latest Nest Mini smart speaker down at $36. As for the apps, highlight deals include GPS Speed Pro, Million Onion Hotel, Front Armies, Templar Assault RPG Elite, Star Traders RPG Elite, OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Million Onion Hotel:

Million Onion Hotel is a feature-packed action puzzle set in a mysterious world of crazy sounds and unique pixel art and animations! A long, long time ago, there was a tiny country between that country over there and this country over here. In that country was a strange hotel. This hotel’s specialty was “magical onion soup”. They say many famous and great people came to taste this soup, though apparently not one of them thought to describe the flavor to anyone else. Maybe it’s because the soup had a hidden power. Yes . . . a secret power. One night, some esteemed guests found themselves suddenly sucked into a far- off galaxy!

