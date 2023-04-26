Assemble LEGO’s new Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set at best price yet of $72 (Reg. $90)

Last year, the LEGO Group launched one of its most unique sets to date in collaboration with Sony. The LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck quickly became a favorite amongst builders before being deemed the best set of 2022 at the end of last year, and now you can finally score a chance to save. Courtesy of Amazon, the video game-inspired set is now marked down to $71.99 shipped. Typically fetching $90, you’re looking at the very first chance to save period, delivering $17 in cash back alongside a new all-time low. Assembling one of the more iconic elements from the Horizon series, the brick-built Tallneck stacks up to 1,222 pieces. It primarily builds the giraffe-like mechanical beast who stands over 13 inches tall, but also a little display base that makes this the perfect build for collectors. Throw in a minifigure-scale Watcher as well as an exclusive version of a brick-built Aloy figure and it should be a bit more clear on why we ranked this kit so highly in our top kits of 2022 post. Head below for more.

Having launched back in May, this is the first chance that builders have had period to score this kit for less than retail. Frequent stock shortages and out of stock listings have since made it even more difficult to get your hands on, so if you’ve been waiting for a chance to bring Aloy to your LEGO collection or just want to dip your toes into the brick-built medium thanks to your love of Horizon Forbidden West and the game’s predecessor, now is your chance. We break down even more what to expect from the model in our launch coverage, too.

But for the latest from the LEGO collection at large, March 1 just saw a notable lineup of new sets hit the scene for the start of the month. Ranging from the latest in the Star Wars series to theme reboots like Lord of the Rings and even the international superstars of BTS getting the brick-built treatment, there’s plenty of new creations on tap.

LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck features:

Build the ultimate LEGO brick model (76989) of the most iconic Horizon machine in the Forbidden West: the Tallneck. Use clever building techniques to capture authentic details of this Communications Class machine, from its smooth, disc-shaped head to its long, slim legs. Display the Tallneck on a stand with brick-built Horizon landscape details, including a birch tree and rusty stoplight.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Pre-order the latest LEGO Star Wars kits:

Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama: $99.99 | releases May 1

Endor Speeder Chase Diorama: $79.99 | releases May 1

Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter: $34.99 | releases May 1

Star Wars Spider Tank: $49.99 | releases August 1

Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter: $15.99 | releases August 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!