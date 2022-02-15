LEGO officially reveals new 1,200-piece Tallneck set from Horizon Forbidden West

Today, the LEGO Group is officially announcing its latest creation in partnership with the likes of Sony. Right before the sequel’s release on Friday, one of Horizon Forbidden West’s iconic robotic animals is getting the LEGO treatment with a new 1,200-piece rendition. Complete with an all-new Aloy minifigure, you can get all of the details on the LEGO Tallneck down below.

LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck officially unveiled

Originally reported back in December, today we’re now getting a first official look at the new LEGO Horizon Forbidden West set. Delivering a 1,222-piece brick-built version of one of the game’s more iconic robotic beasts, the upcoming set assembles an accurate and display-worthy LEGO Tallneck.

All of those bricks stack up to deliver a detailed version of the unique robot. It stands over 13-inches tall and sports a slick color scheme that feels plucked out of the PlayStation game and into the LEGO lineup. I love how the Tallneck’s disk-shaped head came out, which pairs with some interesting techniques throughout to deliver on the signature design of the walking behemoth.

To pair with the actual Tallneck itself, the LEGO Group is including a decorative base to round out the display-worthy set. A black base is covered in various foliage and ruins of the old world, as well as a tree and some stone work. Not to mention a Watcher machine lurking about.

Though my favorite aspect of the set has to be the inclusion of an all-new minifigure. Aloy is making her LEGO debut in the Horizon Forbidden West set, and quite the notable one at that. Her design is quite detailed and included entirely new bricks like a molded hair piece complete with Aloy’s Focus.

Launching in May

Launching later this year in May, the new LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck will be available for purchase direct from LEGO Shops as well as other retailers like Amazon. The LEGO Tallneck will sell for $79.99 here in the United States, as well.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Right off the bat, all I have to say is just how amazing this set came out. I could have never imagined back when we first reported on the Horizon Zero Dawn rumor last year that the LEGO Group would deliver such an awesome rendition of Tallneck. Gushing aside, there’s definitely a lot of value in the kit too with the price tag and included pieces. I’m sure many will be buying the set for its overall build, but the Aloy minifigure is yet another star of the show.

It’s hard to believe how good the LEGO lineup is shaping up to be for 2022.

