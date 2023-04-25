SanDisk’s latest 256GB Extreme microSD card with 190MB/s speeds hits $22 (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is now offering the latest SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSD Card for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s offer arrives at the match of the all-time low for only the second time. This amounts to 26% in savings and is the best price in over a month, too. Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more. Head below for additional savings on other capacities from $10.

While the savings aren’t quite as good as the lead deal in that they don’t land at all-time lows, there’s some other storage capacities in the SanDisk Extreme microSD card also on sale.

If your setup could use more storage than a microSD card could deliver, don’t forget that we’re currently tracking a discount on this portable USB-C SSD from Crucial. Delivering a much more capable 4TB capacity, this drive lands with 1,050MB/s transfer speeds alongside a durable design that can withstand up to 7.5-foot drops at the $223 sale price on Amazon.

SanDisk Extreme microSD card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors.

