Score half TB PNY PRO Elite Class microSD cards at a new $35 Amazon all-time lows today

Amazon is now offering the PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class microSDXC Flash Memory Card for $34.99 shipped. This model has fetched $70 at Amazon for most of this year and went for closer to $90 across 2022. However, it currently carries a regular price of $50 directly from PNY and has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. While it isn’t quite as fast as the Samsung EVO and SanDisk 512GB models that are on sale right now, it does come in at a lower price point for folks favoring storage capacity over transfer rates. The 100MB/s card features Class 10, U3, and V30 speed class performance for video content as well as A2 app-loading rates making for a notable, budget-friendly 512GB option for “DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops.” The magnet-, shock-, temperature-, and water-proof design is a nice touch as well. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, we are currently tracking some solid deals on SanDisk’s speedy 190MB/s options. While the 512GB model is sitting at above $50 right now, the lighter-capacity variants are starting from $10. These are some of the faster options in the price range you’ll find anywhere and there are deals across the entire lineup right now.

On the other end of the portable storage spectrum, if you’re looking for some serious capacity for mobile adventures, vacation footage/photos, and more, today’s deal on the 4TB SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is worth a look. Now within $10 of the Amazon all-time low, you can land one with at least $100 in savings and speeds clocking in at up to 2,000MB/s. Details on that offer are right here.

PNY 512GB PRO Elite microSDXC features:

Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s, and write speeds up to 90MB/s for fast and smooth HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography

A2 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A2 provides minimally 4000 IOPS (Read) and 2000 IOPS (Write)

Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more

