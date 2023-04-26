Save over $250 on the Peloton-alternative Echelon EX3 connected bike at $544

Update 4/26: After seeing it drop to $564 last week, the Echelon EX3 Smart Connected Indoor Cycling Bike has now dropped again via Amazon to $544.04 shipped. That’s $256 off the going rate and the second-best price we have tracked in the last year there. Details are as follows.

Amazon is now offering the Echelon EX3 Smart Connected Indoor Cycling Bike from $592.04 shipped. Regularly $800 and currently on sale for $650 directly from Echelon, you’re looking at up to $208 in savings here with the red model now $8 under the best price we have tracked in 2023. While we have seen some lower prices, like over the holidays last year, these are some of the lowest totals we have seen in several months outside of limited YMMV deals. Now delivering one of the most affordable connected cycling options in the Peloton-alternative Echelon lineup, it features 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance to grow with on your fitness journey, 180-degree mounted tablet holder for guided workouts, the attractive powder-coat frame, padded handlebars, and more. It even comes with a 30-day free trial of Echelon Premier classes to get you motivated. Be sure to swing by our sister site Connect the Watts to learn more about Echelon and head below for more details.

While not nearly as high-tech or as well-known as the connected Echelon models, this popular YOSUDA option on Amazon comes in at $210 shipped right now with an on-page coupon. If you just need something stable and reliable to get a good workout in without all of the bells and whistles, this is a solid way to save quite a bit of cash.

Looking for some new buds to rock out to on summer runs, rides, and workouts? Alongside the ongoing offer on the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds, this morning saw Apple’s original AirPods Pro return to the all-time low of $159 shipped. Still a more than capable set of earbuds, this original set is also a more affordable way to grab some pro-grade Apple in-ears for less – this fabric case is also on sale today. Swing by our headphones hub for more.

Echelon EX3 Fitness Bike features:

The EX3 now comes with triangular tubing, a new competition 0.6-inch seat, and console lever-style adjustment for a smoother and more comfortable ride. The new motor offers more precise magnetic resistance all with a simple twist of the new indexing resistance adjustment Knob. We’ve added a new handled rack on seat glide that does not restrict your adjustment, a 2.4 USB.

