Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds are an even better buy at the $85 all-time low

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $84.99 shipped in the Midnight Black style. Having originally fetched $170 and now more regularly selling in the $120 price range, today’s offer is marking one of the first chances to save this year and a match of the all-time low. Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro packs a compelling spec sheet. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation there’s 32 hours of battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While not the latest releases from Anker, the Liberty 3 Pro buds are still some of the best options out there. But if you do want something a bit more recent, Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 just hit the scene last fall. These beat AirPods and plenty of other earbuds from all the main smartphone ecosystems as some of the first to offer built-in heart rate monitoring. That’s alongside personalized ANC, Spatial Audio support, and even 9-hour battery life in just the earbuds. We break down what’s to love in our hands-on review, too.

For something even more high-end, we just took a hands-on look at Bowers & Wilkins’ new Pi7 S2 earbuds. Not to spoil too much of the review, but this is now my new favorite true wireless listening experience on the market thanks to balanced drivers that produced crisp yet booming audio. My recent review explores what to expect and why the $399 price tag is worth hearing out.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds features:

Liberty 3 Pro offers you unprecedented levels of customization. HearID ANC analyzes in-ear pressure and the way noise moves in your ears to create a personalized noise cancelling profile. HearID Sound intelligently tests your hearing and creates a tailor-made sound profile that’s unique to your ears. Listen to your favorite tunes in Hi-Res Audio Wireless quality sound. Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling earbuds support LDAC mode, a Bluetooth codec which transfers 3x more data to preserve details and sound quality.

