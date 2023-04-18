Apple’s original AirPods Pro return to all-time low with first 2023 discount to $159 (Save $90)

Through the end of the day, Woot is now discounting the original Apple AirPods Pro down to $159 shipped. This clearance sale is the first chance we’ve seen to save this year, landing as a match of the all-time low. It’s $1 under our previous December mention of $160, too, saving you $90 from its usual $249 price tag. While not the just-refreshed pair of flagship earbuds from Apple, these original AirPods Pro still come backed by a comprehensive feature set delivers one of the best true wireless listening experiences on the market. Active Noise Cancellation is one of the stars of the show, which is backed by a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into much of the expected form-factor, the charging case will yield 24 hours of playback and supports MagSafe on top of Qi and Lightning charging. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Compared to the newer AirPods Pro 2, the original flagship earbuds from Apple deliver most of the same features. There are of course some adjustments from the newer pair like the new inclusion of adaptive transparency mode, as well as improved ANC and audio fidelity. But then there’s also the all-new charging case which packs integrated Find My support, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. So even though you’re getting the MagSafe-equipped case above, there are some trade-offs that may make the $200 sale price of AirPods Pro 2 a bit more compelling.

As notable as the flagship feature sets are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the AirPods 2 are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support and ANC. Even so, the $100 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

All of today’s other best discounts are then up for grabs in our Apple guide.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

