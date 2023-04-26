Satechi’s 200W GaN USB-C charging station powers 6 devices at once for $127.50 (Reg. $150)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its latest 200W GaN 6-port USB-C Charging Station for $127.49 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at one of the first discounts since releasing earlier in the year. Today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings and comes within $7.50 of the all-time low. The charger was out of stock during the last sitewide sale from Satechi, and this is the best we’ve seen in months. This power station from Satechi arrives with more than enough juice to top off anything your workstation can throw at it. Across all six USB-C PD slots is the 200W power output that can handle refueling everything from M2 Pro MacBooks with a 140W output to iPhones, and iPads, earbuds, and other accessories. We further break down the experience in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

On the more affordable end of Satechi’s popular USB-C GaN charger stable, its 108W model at $75 is a personal favorite. Dropping down the total output, this one is a more travel-friendly alternative to the lead deal with a 3-port design and folding plug form-factor. I previously reviewed this one as part of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series and walked away quite impressed. Even all these months later, this is still the go-to charger in my kit.

When it comes to gear outside of the Satechi stable, you really should take a look at Anker’s PowerPort III USB-C charger. This one complements your M2 MacBook setup with a 100W output and pair of USB-C ports for refueling two devices at once. It’s now also down to the best price to date at $37, delivering a more affordable mobile power solution than either of the offerings.

Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station features:

Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Equipped with 6 USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 200W, this charger is the perfect solution to power up your power-hungry devices.

