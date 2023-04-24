Anker’s PowerPort III 100W USB-C charger complements your M2 MacBook at $37

The perfect charger for packing your everyday carry with enough juice to top off even Apple’s latest M2 Pro MacBook Pros, Anker’s PowerPort III has become a beloved option amongst Amazon shoppers and 9to5Toys readers. With 100W of power in tow, the recent release is now dropping to its best price ever courtesy of Amazon. While you’d more regularly pay $70, right now the work week is starting off with a drop down to $36.79 shipped. That’s good for 48% in savings as well as one of the first overall chances to save in the past year. It has only been on sale once in 2023 when it dropped to $46 back in March, with today’s offer landing at a new all-time low. Anker’s PowerPort III charger arrives with a 2-port USB-C design that can share the 100W output to a pair of devices at once. Its PowerIQ 3.0 tech can handle prioritizing charging between your iPhone and MacBook, with a folding plug design to boot. All of that fits into a compact size that is just barely larger than your AirPods Pro, letting you bring all of this power with you on-the-go without hogging too much room in your bag. Head below for more.

Anker’s new 30W USB-C GaN charger is a more affordable solution to outfit your everyday carry or at-home setup with some extra power. Sure, it isn’t going to bring as much power into your setup thanks to the more compact size, but this solution clocks in at $21 on Amazon. We previously reviewed the performance, writing home about how this is one of the best USB-C chargers on the market right now for iPhone 14 users.

There are also plenty of other unique USB-C chargers worth considering out there, too. Yesterday saw discounts arrive on Case-Mate’s retro 30W USB-C GaN II chargers as some of the best prices ever arrive from $18. But if you’re looking to trade in those retro designs for something even more capable, we’re tracking the first discount on GravaStar’s new mecha-inspired USB-C GaN charger. This model packs a 3-port design on top of its robotic form-factor that I personally loved in my hands-on review. Now marked down to $54, it’s worth a look for another unique addition to your charging setup.

Anker PowerPort III 100W Charger features:

With 100W shared across two ports, PowerPort III 2-Port 100W has enough power to charge 2 laptops simultaneously. Charge anything from power-hungry laptops to smartphones and mobile accessories. Packs 100W of power into a charger that’s smaller than a 96W MacBook Pro 16″ charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!