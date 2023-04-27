Add Bellroy’s regularly $55 leather and steel Key Case to your EDC at $39 shipped today

The Bellroy Amazon storefront and the official site are now offering the brand’s Key Case organizer from $39 shipped in several colorways (only the black model will run you a touch more at $45). Regularly $55, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. This deal is also matching the lowest we have tracked since release around this time last year. Described as a “durable hardshell key wrangler that lets you flick out your keys and open the door, all in a single twist,” they also features an eco-tanned leather finish and stainless steel hardware. It neatly secures three to five keys with a detachable cord loop for a car key or fob alongside the aforementioned flipper mechanism that allows you to eject keys one-handed. Hit up our launch coverage for a complete breakdown and head below for more details.

For something a little more industrial in the key organizer category, check out one of the KeySmart models. They are currently starting at $14 Prime shipped on Amazon and range from simple clips up to location tracking, high-tech holders with onboard flashlights (although the later of which will run you more than today’s Bellroy offering). You won’t get the leather treatment here, but they will get the job done and in an arguably more minimalist fashion.

If you are, however, interested in the tech-laden options described above, the KeySmart model with Apple’s Find My built-in is still on sale. Not only can it carry more, but it will also allow you to leverage Apple’s location tracking network to hunt down your misplaced keys in a pinch. Still sitting at $50, down from the regular $70 or more price tag, all of the details you need are right here.

Bellroy Key Case features:

Bundle with the Key Tool and save

Fits 3 – 5 keys, or 3 keys and a Key Tool

Flipper mechanism ejects keys one-handed

Secure, detachable cord loop for a car key or fob

Compatible with the Key Tool

Smooth, eco-tanned leather finish

Stainless steel hardware

Can be assembled without tools

Precise adjustment for a perfect fit

Backed by our 3-year warranty

