Gotrax’s G Max Ultra electric scooter hits 20 MPH top speeds with a 45-mile range at $650

Through the end of the day, Amazon is now offering the Gotrax G Max Ultra Electric Scooter for $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, you’re now looking at the first discount of the year at $150 off. This clocks in at a new all-time low, as well, beating our previous Black Friday mention by $30. Geared towards everything from casual rides around the block to commuting to and from the office, this high-end electric scooter delivers 20 MPH top speeds to pair with its 45-mile range and folding design that makes stowing away in-between rides a bit more convenient. You’re also looking at air-filled tires, an electric braking system, and LED display for tracking mileage, enabling cruise control, and more. Head below for more.

The Gotrax GXL V2 on the other hand is a much more affordable way to get in on the electric vehicle action. It currently drops down to $309, delivering $81 in savings from the usual $390 going rate. This model isn’t quite as well-equipped to handle more demanding riding requirements, but will get you around the block at up to 15.5 MPH.

We’re also still tracking a discount on Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 folding e-bike, which is returning to its best price ever at $250 off. Dropping for one of the first times this year, the price cut to $1,399 is also complemented by a higher-end EV in the Rad Power stable, with the RadCity 5 at $1,849. As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new season, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off spring with more of a green focus.

Gotrax G Max Ultra features:

GOTRAX G Max Ultra is the top of the new high performance series of electric scooters. Powerful 350W motor can easily reach up to 20 mph, travel up to 45 miles per single charge. Max weight load is 220 lbs. Featuring ultra long distance, high quality 36V17.5aH LG battery the G Max Ultra holds charge for up to 45 miles conquering long distances as a worthwhile commuting e-scooter.

