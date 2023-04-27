Add PowerA’s Donkey Kong Switch Controller to your setup with rare price drop to $17 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering a rare price drop on the Donkey Kong edition of the PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $16.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23, this is the lowest price we can find on a design we almost never see on sale. While there was a very brief fleeting drop to $16 recently, it came and went very fast making today’s deal a solid chance to score the DK version for your collection. Featuring a vibrant yellow paint job with a rendering of everyone’s favorite tie-wearing primate on one grip alongside subtle iconography from DK’s adventures throughout the years. Shoulder triggers, face buttons, a D-Pad and all of the other usual fixings are in place here alongside a 10-foot USB cable with a velcro strap. More details below.

You’ll find the Pikachu Electric Type model still down at the same price as well as the more basic all-black variant, but if you’re looking to add the DK edition to your collection there’s no telling when it might be back on sale. If you’re not picky about the design and are just in the market for something more affordable, you might find some no-name options for a touch less, but none that we have any experience with.

All of today’s Nintendo Switch game deals are right here, but while we are talking Donkey Kong be sure to dive into the recently unveiled LEGO x Nintendo building kits featuring Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, and more. The new brick-built characters are on display in our launch coverage alongside Cranky Kong and Dixie Kong. Go take a closer look for yourself ahead of launch later this year.

Donkey Kong edition of the PowerA Wired Controller features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games in style with this officially licensed PowerA wired controller. This controller features our latest ergonomic design and intuitive button layout. A detachable 10ft USB cable with a hook-and-loop strap is included for easy storage and reduced clutter. Plus, PowerA backs all products for 2-years to reinforce quality commitment. *For use only while Switch is docked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, motion controls, or Amiibo NFC.

