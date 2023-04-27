Today’s best game deals: Kirby Forgotten Land $48.50, Star Wars Jedi Survivor + $10 GC, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Walmart is now offering Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $48.50 shipped. Regularly $60 and, while you will find third-party Amazon sellers with it at the same price, it is currently out of stock directly from Amazon. Today’s deal is a few bucks under our previous mention on the latest title in the series that very rarely ever goes for any less than this. Kirby and the Forgotten Land released back in March of 2022 before Nintendo announced the upcoming remake of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe to bring the iconic pink puffy hero into true 3D. The new Mouthful Mode – Kirby can inhale and transform into real-world objects – joins the usual copy abilities including the new Drill and Ranger powerups to deliver one of the most exciting releases for the franchise in years. Get a closer look at what to expect right here and head below for more deals.  

