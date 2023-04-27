Today’s best game deals: Kirby Forgotten Land $48.50, Star Wars Jedi Survivor + $10 GC, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Walmart is now offering Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $48.50 shipped. Regularly $60 and, while you will find third-party Amazon sellers with it at the same price, it is currently out of stock directly from Amazon. Today’s deal is a few bucks under our previous mention on the latest title in the series that very rarely ever goes for any less than this. Kirby and the Forgotten Land released back in March of 2022 before Nintendo announced the upcoming remake of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe to bring the iconic pink puffy hero into true 3D. The new Mouthful Mode – Kirby can inhale and transform into real-world objects – joins the usual copy abilities including the new Drill and Ranger powerups to deliver one of the most exciting releases for the franchise in years. Get a closer look at what to expect right here and head below for more deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Collections up to $60% off from $8
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered eShop $18 (Reg. $40)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Fighting Collection eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Violet $48 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- A Little Golf Journey eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince eShop $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order $70
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- TUNIC PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Hades PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PSN $18 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Golden Week sale from $5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PSN $15 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Official Xbox Spring Add-on Sale up to 70% off
- Cyberpunk 2077 $18 (Reg. $40)
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Forspoken $45 (Reg. $70)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Gran Turismo 7 $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake $56 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
