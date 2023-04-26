LEGO expands Nintendo collab with upcoming sets featuring Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, and more

After getting a first look at the new LEGO Super Mario sets back in March, today the LEGO Group is teasing details on the entire lineup. We already knew that Donkey Kong would be getting the star treatment this time around, but it looks like he won’t be the only ape getting in on the brick-built action for the LEGO Mario 2023 lineup when it hits this summer.

LEGO reveals new Donkey Kong characters

Revealed via the official LEGO Twitter, a short video showcases a first look at several new brick-built characters making their debuts into the series. Back on Mario Day 2023, builders got their first glimpse of the famous ape himself with the formal reveal of LEGO Donkey Kong. But there was some uncertainly as to just how the rest of the wave would shape up. Now we know that the LEGO Group is going all in on the Kongs.

LEGO’s Mario collection typically leans into one kind of theme for each of its releases, with previous batches including the likes of Luigi’s Mansion, Mushroom Kingdom, and even aquatic levels. Now that same focus is being applied outside of Mario specifically, with the first wave of kits focused around another iconic Nintendo video game character are on the horizon, and it couldn’t be happening to a better icon.

Coming later this year when the next lineup launches on August 1, the LEGO Mario summer wave will be packed full of Kongs. Alongside DK himself, the likes of Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Cranky Kong, and hell, even Funky Kong will be making their LEGO debuts. The characters will all likely be spread across several different sets, though there’s no telling just how many kits are on the horizon. Each of the brick-built figures should feature printed elements for the eyes and any other iconic details, too.

All that seems to be missing this time around is a new electronic figure. The LEGO Super Mario summer collections normally launch with a new figure like Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach who have arrived in previous years. So whether the LEGO Group will be mixing that up for the 2023 wave or just are saving the best for last remains to be seen.

You can learn more about what to expect from the LEGO Super Mario theme in our hands-on review. And if you’ve yet to try out the Mario experience, just about all of the kits are currently 20% off at Amazon right now.

