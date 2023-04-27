Ember Mother’s Day sale 30% off: Temperature control smart mugs and travel tumblers from $70

Ember – maker’s of the world’s nicest smart mugs – has now kicked off its 2023 Mother’s Day sale. Delivering up to $40 off a range of its smart coffee/tea mugs, the travel variant, and the basic cup, most of the deals are matching the best prices of the year. One standout and a model rarely discounted is the Ember Travel Mug 2. This one is $30 off direct at Ember, but you’ll find it down at $159.95 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $200, this is up to $40 off and the best we can find. It more regularly sells in the $180 range at Amazon as of late, but doesn’t often drop this low in an official capacity. The 12-ounce smart travel mug delivers the same temperature control as the rest of the lineup, just in an on-the-go form-factor. The battery lasts for 3 hours before it will need to land back on the included coaster charger alongside the companion app where you control the temperature, customize presets for various beverages, and more. However you can also simply use the onboard touch display to increase/decrease the temperature while the spill-proof and push-to-open lid keeps things safe in the car and the like. Head below for more Ember Mother’s Day deals.

Ember Mother’s Day deals:

Elsewhere in Mother’s Day deals, Nike has now kicked off a notable sale of its own with 20% off a wide range of apparel and footwear while Journey is doing much of the same with its MaSafe gear, AirPods covers, iPhone 14 covers, and more. And for even more, be sure to swing our curated fashion deal hub and smartphone accessories guide.

Ember Travel Mug 2 features:

Ember Travel Mug with Longer Lasting Battery: Our updated smart travel mug’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 3 hours on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster

Smart With or Without App: Pair this temperature control mug with the Ember app to set the temperature, customize presets and more, or use the new touch display on this travel coffee mug to set your temperature without a smartphone

Auto Sleep: Our heated coffee mug intelligently senses when to turn on and off; The mug enters sleep mode when empty or after 2 hours of inactivity; Ember wakes up when it senses movement or liquid

