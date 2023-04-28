PreSonus Revelator Dynamic is one of the best mics in the price range, now down at $170

One of our favorite dynamic podcasting and music-making mics in the price range is now on sale. Amazon is now offering the PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Microphone for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $30 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $10 of the all-time low and matches the best we have tracked since its release in 2022 otherwise. It’s still up at the full $200 from music retailers like Sweetwater for reference. After going hands-on with it at release, the short form verdict was that it is one of the best models in the $200 range and even gives the wonderful Shure USB variants a run for their money at more than $50 less. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming, video chatting, or making music, this USB-C mic is a notable option. It features a custom-designed dynamic capsule alongside an integrated mixer with a pair of dedicated loopback audio channels that can come in handy during broadcasts. The built-in FX processing (reverb, EQ, compression, and more) can seriously enhance the sound of your voice no matter what you’re up to as well. Get a complete break down in our review right here and head below for more.

If you don’t mind stepping back to the previous-generation condenser version, you can land that PreSonus Revelator USB Mic for $100 shipped. While many professional podcasts are using dynamic mics these days, I still prefer a condenser for music recording (for almost all singers), voice over work, and solo streaming/broadcasts.

Just be sure to scope out our review of the NZXT Capsule Mini model as well as the new Sennheiser Profile USB Mic and boom arm set (it’s easily the best boom arm I’ve ever used). Then dive into our launch coverage of the striking new Teenage Engineering CM–15 Field Microphone that debuted for the first time yesterday. Featuring a gorgeous design and a “world’s first” 3-way I/O interface setup, you can get a complete rundown of the boutique brand’s new microphone right here.

PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Microphone features:

Professional bus-powered USB-C-compatible dynamic microphone for vocal recording, podcasting, streaming, vlogging, gaming, and more

Designed for your voice: Custom-designed dynamic microphone capsule provides vocal clarity and superior off-axis rejection

Professional sound made easy: Professionally crafted Presets make you sound like a pro with a single click. You can also create your own custom presets to share, save, or produce on the go.

Customizable mixes: Integrated mixer with two dedicated loopback audio channels to add backing tracks, Skype calls, gameplay audio, and more!

Onboard processing: Effects processing lets you polish your sound with reverb, compression, EQ, and fantastic Voice FX — all built into Revelator Dynamic

