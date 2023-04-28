Razer’s Genshin Impact DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse falls to new $105 low

Amazon is now offering the Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $104.99 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 25% discount or solid $35 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked while also being the second discount overall. Using Razer’s HyperSpeed technology, the Viper Ultimate can function “25% quicker than competing wireless mice” while also weighing just 88 grams. You’ll also find support for wireless connectivity over Bluetooth, or just forget about charging the battery and game wired. The Focus Plus optical sensor equipped with this mouse will be able to track at up to 20,000 DPI with “99.6% resolution accuracy.” Speaking of the battery, you can expect up to 70 hours of game time when using the HyperSpeed tech and up to 120 hours when using Bluetooth. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the DeathAdder V2 Pro and keep reading below.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $36. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99 grams. The G305 here comes equipped with Logitech’s Hero 12K optical sensor with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to upgrade your keyboard as well? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $84, the second-best price to date. As its name indicates, this keyboard comes with the tenkeyless (TKL) form factor which means you miss out on some editing keys and the numpad, but you will gain additional space for your mouse. It also comes equipped with ROG NX Red key switches for linear actuation with no tactile bump which decreases response times. One unique feature that I personally haven’t seen on another keyboard is the Instant Privacy key which minimizes all open apps and mutes all audio with a simple key press. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum faceplate to stand up to everyday use while staying stylish in the process.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Focus plus 20K DPI Optical Sensor: Auto-calibrates across mouse mat and reduces cursor drift from lift-off and landing for industry-leading precision

25% Faster Than Competing Wireless Mice: Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom

Immersive, Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting: Supports 16.8 million colors w, included preset profiles; syncs with gameplay and Razer Chroma-enabled peripherals and Philips Hue products

