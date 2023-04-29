Hiboy’s S2 e-scooter packs 17 miles of range per charge at new low of $300 ($250 off), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Hiboy’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its electric scooters and accessories on sale from $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the S2 Electric Scooter on sale for $299.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a $550 normal going rate, we typically see this scooter go on sale for $400 lately and our previous mention was $420. In fact, today’s deal even marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This electric scooter is perfect for getting around the city this spring or summer. A little while ago, my wife and I used electric scooters to traverse downtown Cincinnati and it was a blast. Not only was it fun, it was more convenient than a taxi or Uber, it was nice to stay outside, and, most importantly, used zero gas or oil. The Hiboy S2 packs a 350W motor which lets you ride at up to 19 MPH, and the high-capacity battery has a maximum range of 17 miles before it’s time to recharge. You’ll also find that the S2 packs front, middle, and rear lights so you can be seen from the front or behind. There’s also an app which lets you lock the scooter, customize speed and cruise control, and more. Check out Amazon’s landing page for more Hiboy discounts then head below for more.

Have kids that want to ride around the cul-de-sac this summer? Well, pick them up the Razor A Kick Scooter that’s available on Amazon for $44 right now. It’d be a great way to spend just a little bit of your savings from today’s lead deal while also letting the kids enjoy being outside and also getting a bit of exercise at the same time.

Don’t forget to check out our Green Deals guide for all the other energy-saving discounts that we’ve tracked down this week. In fact, you’ll find a slew of battery-powered vehicles like e-bikes, scooters, and more on sale right now there. Then, check out our daily New Green Deals roundup that goes live Monday through Friday over at Electrek for even more ways to save.

Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter features:

Powerful Motor And Long Battery Life – The 350W electric brushless hub motor allows for speeds up to 19mph. High capacity battery with a Max. travel range of 17 miles under specific conditions.

Stable And Durable For Commuting – Extremely smooth when accelerating and turning, Hiboy electric scooter have been made of solid and durable quality with solid tires and a whole frame.

Being Safer With Technology – Hiboy Electric Scooter S2 is made with front, middle, and rear 3 lights. The double braking system features a disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock braking.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!