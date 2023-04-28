Hover-1’s motorcycle-style Altai Pro 500W e-bike sees very first discount at $414 off

Amazon is now offering the first discount on Hover-1’s new Pro Altai R500 Electric Motorbike. Dropping all three styles down to $1,885.99 shipped, you’d more regularly pay $2,300. Today’s offer amounts to $414 in savings while also landing at the best discount we’ve seen. This model just launched earlier this year and is now seeing its first price cut across the board. Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more motorcycle with a rugged frame that houses the 500W electric motors. It can travel 60 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels over night in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors. Head below for more.

On a more affordable side of the e-bike market, Hover-1 also has its Instinct model that clocks in with a $799 price tag. This one trades in the more rugged motorcycle aesthetic of the lead deal for a traditional e-bike build that can still handle traversing 40 miles on a single charge. It just clocks in with a 15 MPH top speed thanks to the 350W motor and 26-inch tires. Still, at far less cash than the lead deal, this is a much more affordable option for getting an EV in your garage ahead of spring that also clocks in at $200 off and a new all-time low.

We’re also still tracking a discount on Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 folding e-bike, which is returning to its best price ever at $250 off. Dropping for one of the first times this year, the price cut to $1,399 is also complemented by a higher-end EV in the Rad Power stable, with the RadCity 5 at $1,849. As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new season, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off spring with more of a green focus.

Hover-1 Altai Pro e-bike features:

Rugged, powerful, and ready for adventure, the Altai Pro R500 is sure to put a smile on your face with its smooth ride and abundance of features. Take it offroad with its 20” fat tires and adjustable air suspension fork or zoom through the city at up to 28 mph for the most exciting commute you’ve ever had. Better yet, the Altai Pro R500 comes loaded with accessories that make it an incredibly practical E-Bike.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!