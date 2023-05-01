Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Loco Looper, Pascal’s Wager, Cubasis 3, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Monday has come back around again and we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps to kick the week off. Alongside the software offers, price drops on Apple Watch Ultra are now live and waiting for you right here alongside everything else in our curated Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Loco Looper, Toca Tea Party, Pascal’s Wager, Traffix: City Rush, Jumbo Airport Story, Cubasis 3, Inspire Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Toca Tea Party: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Burger Bistro Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Jumbo Airport Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Advanced Language Therapy: $65 (Reg. $75)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $30 (Reg. $50)

Mac: EasyGit: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Midnight Suns $35 low, Guardians of the Galaxy $13, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: CGALAXIA: Watch Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: THE GAME OF LIFE: Road Trip: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeons & Miners: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Escape the House of Hell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Drink Water – Daily reminder: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MDScan + OCR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: After Focus: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Loco Looper:

Trains. Fluffy Clouds. Planets. Stars. Even a seagull. Cute, tricky cerebral fun. Get on the brain train with this original puzzle game! Make a perfect track using all the pieces. The harder the level, the more ways to solve. Handcrafted levels, each a pen & ink style love letter to mini dioramas and trains. A neat 3D effect makes the game naturally POP when holding your device (no face tracking required).

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

CORSAIR’s Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7 Gaming Laptop fal...
Anker’s new 12-in-1 USB-C hub and monitor riser d...
Oakley Members Event offers up to 40% off Holbrook, Rad...
Amazon offers $5 FREE credit with gift card purchases, ...
Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics 3-foot MFi Lightn...
OWC’s miniature all-metal Thunderbolt/USB portabl...
Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 ANC earbuds see first disc...
Add the matte black Level Lock Touch to your HomeKit se...
Load more...
Show More Comments