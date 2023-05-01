Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Loco Looper, Pascal’s Wager, Cubasis 3, and more

Monday has come back around again and we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps to kick the week off. Alongside the software offers, price drops on Apple Watch Ultra are now live and waiting for you right here alongside everything else in our curated Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Loco Looper, Toca Tea Party, Pascal’s Wager, Traffix: City Rush, Jumbo Airport Story, Cubasis 3, Inspire Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Toca Tea Party: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Burger Bistro Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Jumbo Airport Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Advanced Language Therapy: $65 (Reg. $75)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $30 (Reg. $50)

Mac: EasyGit: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Midnight Suns $35 low, Guardians of the Galaxy $13, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: CGALAXIA: Watch Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: THE GAME OF LIFE: Road Trip: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeons & Miners: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Escape the House of Hell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Drink Water – Daily reminder: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MDScan + OCR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: After Focus: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Loco Looper:

Trains. Fluffy Clouds. Planets. Stars. Even a seagull. Cute, tricky cerebral fun. Get on the brain train with this original puzzle game! Make a perfect track using all the pieces. The harder the level, the more ways to solve. Handcrafted levels, each a pen & ink style love letter to mini dioramas and trains. A neat 3D effect makes the game naturally POP when holding your device (no face tracking required).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!