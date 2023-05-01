Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Midnight Suns $35 low, Guardians of the Galaxy $13, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Amazon is now offering its best price yet on Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and now selling for less than the standard edition, this is a solid 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deals are also delivering new Amazon all-time lows. The Enhanced edition includes the base game alongside the Enhanced Premium Pack with special skins: Captain America (Future Soldier), Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell), Magik (Phoenix 5), Nico Minoru (Sister Grimm), and Wolverine (X-Force). Players are tasked with taking on the legions of ancient demoness Lilith making use of “hundreds of combinations of upgradeable characters and skills, and the ability to build your own unique version of The Hunter, you will choose how to send Lilith’s army back to hell.” And then head below for all of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

