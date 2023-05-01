Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 ANC earbuds see first discount to $249 low (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 True Wireless Earbuds. Having launched earlier in the year, this second-generation listening experience now clocks in at $249 shipped. Marking a new all-time low, right now you’re saving $50 from the usual $299 going rate in the process. While not the flagship releases that ultimately became my favorite earbuds on market, these are still some of the latest debuts from Bowers & Wilkins – albeit just more affordable releases.

All of that success still lands on the internal audio arrays that provide a wide soundstage of crisp vocals and booming bass, all without muddying the listening experience. The in-ear headphones sport 4 hours of playback on a single charge themselves, with the Qi-enabled charging case delivering an extra 16 hours of usage. Then, the active noise cancellation completes the package with touch control-enabled sound isolation.

For something even more high-end, we just took a hands-on look at Bowers & Wilkins’ new Pi7 S2 earbuds. Not to spoil too much of the review, but this is now my new favorite true wireless listening experience on the market thanks to balanced drivers that produced crisp yet booming audio. My recent review explores what to expect and why the $399 price tag is worth hearing out.

As for our other favorite headphones out there, some of Anker’s other latest releases ended up making our list of favorite earbuds from 2022. For a more in-depth look, you’ll want to dive into our post recapping all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser, JBL, and other brands.

Bowers and Wilkins Pi5 S2 features:

Continuing with the success of Bowers and Wilkins Pi5 True Wireless Headphones, the Pi5 S2 has been introduced with significant improvements in performance, battery life, user experience, and color options. Featuring TWS+ and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Technology with a revised antenna design, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 wireless earphones provide improved, stable wireless connectivity up to 25m, while delivering hi-resolution audio

