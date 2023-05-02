Upgrade your mobile/adventure kit with 512GB of Samsung PRO microSD back at the $47 low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $46.99 shipped. This model launched at $109 and today carries a $60 regular price at Amazon and directly from Samsung where it is now matched. Today’s deal marks the second time we have seen the half TB model down at the Amazon all-time low and delivers one of the best prices you’ll find on a microSD card with these sorts of specs. It clocks in at 160MB/s – that’s slower than the discounted 190MB/s SanDisk model we featured but also a touch less pricey – and makes for a notable addition to your spring/summer camera, drone, and gaming rigs. You’ll find U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds, and A2 app-loading here alongside the Samsung six-proof protection that can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater,” extreme temperature, x-rays, magnetic environments, and unfortunate drops, all backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Check out our hands-on review of Samsung’s speed-focused microSDs right here and head below for more details.

Cut the storage in half and land the same specs otherwise with the 256GB model Samsung PRO Plus. It is currently selling for $24 Prime shipped, or within a couple bucks of the best we have ever tracked. But as we mentioned above, there are some even faster SanDisk models on sale right now you should probably browse through as well if you’re considering a lighter capacity variant.

As for the latest models from Samsung, back in mid-April it unveiled its next-generation Pro Plus models that clock in at up to 180MB/s and deliver similar safeguards as the model above. You can get the complete details on the upgraded pro lineup in our launch coverage. And for the rest of the ongoing storage deals available right now, you’ll find both internal and portable SSD options, among other things, waiting for you right here.

Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster and 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I Interface. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

