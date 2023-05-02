Amazon just dropped the popular Samsung T7 1TB portable SSD to a new $70 all-time low

Amazon is now offering a fantastic price not he blue model Samsung T7 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive at $69.99 shipped. Originally up at over $200, this popular option dropped into the $120 range for most of last year and has been hovering between $80 and $110 in 2023. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on any portable SSD in its class. One of the best-selling options on 9to5Toys last year, it delivers perfectly capable 1,050MB/s speeds, USB 3.2 Gen2 support, and both USB-C and USB-A connectivity options. It makes for a great option at home and on-the-go and is at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Head below for more details.

Today’s deal is now $5 under the low we are tracking on the newer Shield model – it has basically the same specs just with a more protective rubberized exterior. You can however, drop down to the 500GB T7 standard while it is still sitting at the $60 Amazon all-time low if you can make do with half the storage capacity.

If, however, you are looking for something with even more storage, the deals we spotted yesterday on SanDisk portable SSDs are certainly worth a look. Alongside Extreme models from $130 in both 2TB and 4TB capacities, we also spotted a new all-time low on the latest pro-grade SanDisk Professional 1TB PRO-G40 Thunderbolt SSD that delivers break-neck portable speeds up 2,700MB/s at $200 shipped. Get a closer look at everything right here.

Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD features:

Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 gen 2 supported devices…users to download the latest firmware update via the included Portable SSD Software 1.0 to ensure optimal performance…Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)…usage of the included USB Type-C to C and USB Type-C to A cables. Non-original cables may cause performance degradation due to the varying internal resistance and maximum allowable currency

