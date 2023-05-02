Today’s Android game and app deals: Star Wars Pinball 7, Point, Dungeon Village 2, more

It is now time for today’s best deals on Android game and app deals from Google Play. Just be sure to check out this Android PowerA MOGA XP7-X Mobile Bluetooth Controller while it’s at the Amazon all-time low as well as the just-released Galaxy A54 at its new $375 all-time low. But for now we are on to the apps including titles like Star Wars Pinball 7, Conversations, Star Traders RPG Elite, Point, Kenshō, Heroes of Flatlandia, Dungeon Village 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Conversations (Jabber / XMPP) FREE (Reg. $4)
- Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder FREE (Reg. $1)
- Contacts Widget – Quick Dial FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rotation Control – Floating Ro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Ciclo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Star Wars Pinball 7 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Star Traders RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Point. $1 (Reg. $2)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Romancing SaGa3 $6.50 (Reg. $22)
- Heroes of Flatlandia $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Million Onion Hotel $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Penarium $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Dungeon Village 2 $3 (Reg. $6)
- Bright Memory Mobile $1 (Reg. $2)
- Animated Photo Widget + $1 (Reg. $2)
- Task Destroyer $1 (Reg. $2)
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android app deals still live:
- Kingdom Rush Origins TD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Memorize: Learn Japanese Words FREE (Reg. $5)
- Pascal’s Wager $5 (Reg. $7)
- The House of Da Vinci $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- The Last Dream (Full) $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Forest Camp Story $3 (Reg. $6)
- Mega Mall Story 2 $3 (Reg. $6)
- Jumbo Airport Story $3 (Reg. $6)
- ReactionLab 2 – Sandbox $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- My Movies 4 Pro – Movie & TV $8 (Reg. $16)
- Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio App $20 (Reg. $30)
More on Star Wars Pinball:
Set in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Pinball lets you interact with the most iconic characters, and relive the greatest moments of the Star Wars universe mixed with exciting pinball action! Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader, Starfighter Assault, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Boba Fett.
