PowerA’s MOGA XP7-X Mobile Bluetooth Controller drops to $71 low (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Android Bluetooth Controller for $71.20 shipped. Regularly $100, this is nearly 30% off and the lowest price we can find. This model launched in summer 2022 and has seen a few price drops since, but today’s deal delivers a new Amazon all-time low. Ready for mobile and cloud gaming on Android, it also works at home on PC setups running Windows 10/11 (Bluetooth or wired over USB). While in use with your smartphone, it wraps around either side of an Android device to deliver a more traditional gamepad setup with the typical set of face buttons, a D-Pad, thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, a pair of mappable advanced back buttons. This model also sports an integrated 2,000mAh power bank that allows users to charge a device while playing. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and our hands-on review, then head below for more details.

While not as modern a release, the Razer Kishi still makes for a notable wrap-around controller while on-the-go with an Android device. It might not be ideal for hardcore gamers these days, but it is a solid option for folks just looking to get a better grip on mobile titles and it sells for $45 on Amazon.

You’ll also want to check out PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller while you’re at it. And if you’re just looking for a wireless Xbox gamepad you can leverage on various platforms, the new Sunkissed Vibe model debuted recently alongside customizable Redfall controllers on Xbox Design Lab and the new Earth Day model. Just be sure to scope out our hands-on reviews of the HyperX Clutch Gladiate and Thrustmaster ESWAP XR Pro Forza Horizon 5 variant as well.

PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller features:

Easy cloud gaming on the go via Android devices or at home on PC with Windows 10/11.Platform : Android Phones, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mobile Gaming Officially licensed by Xbox, includes a 2-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.com/Support

2 Ways to Play : Choose from Handheld Mode with your Phone securely clamped into the controller, or play in Tabletop Mode with the included phone stand

Connect via Bluetooth wireless or USB wired mode.

Improve your reaction time with two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons you can program on-the-fly.

Integrated 2000mAh power bank and charging pad lets you wirelessly charge your device while you play. Includes Lightning port for controller charging and USB-C port (with USB-C to USB-A adapter) for charging iPhone; Lightning cable not included.

Telescoping center fits devices up to 7.13” (181.1mm)

