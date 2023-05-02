Samsung just released the new Galaxy A54, and it’s already $75 off at new $375 low

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save some cash on the just-released Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. Dropping down from its usual $450 going rate, today’s offer lands at $374.99 shipped in the black style. That $75 discount is not only the first cash discount so far, but beats the value offered by the launch promotion we saw which bundled a $50 gift card into the equation. Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form-factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly. We also just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table.

Available in one of two styles, you’ll be able to protect your new Galaxy A54’s black or violet designs by using some of your savings to bring home Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid clear case. This offering coats your smartphone in the brand’s usual TPU bumper with hardshell back for protection against everyday wear and tear, but also drops and other potential damage. It’s just $14, giving you an affordable way to get even more out the Galaxy A54 over time.

Speaking of more affordable smartphones, there’s a lot of value in just bringing home a previous-generation instead of going with a more recent mid-range device. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G fits just that bill, and is now on sale for its best price ever thanks to an Amazon offer that’s taking $350 off. This clearance sale delivers all of the higher-end features for less, clocking in at $450. It’s a bit more expensive than the A54 above, but does manage to deliver some worthwhile features that many shoppers are sure to find worth the extra cash. Its larger 6.7-inch 120Hz display is just the start, with more capable 65W fast charger support being joined by an onboard fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features:

Enjoy binge-watching on a clear, 6.4″ screen* that provides a smooth entertainment experience; Scroll through social feeds and watch action-packed movies, catching all the details you need on your Galaxy A54 5G. Brilliant sunrises, awesome selfies — capture incredible content with Galaxy A54 5G; Snap clear images with Single Take and OIS, and even take shots in low light with Nightography. Always be ready for an impromptu photo op or newly released video with a powerful battery that has your back; With a long-lasting, Super Fast Charging 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy A54 5G keeps you up and running

