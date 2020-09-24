When the CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite was first announced, it was nothing more than an update to an existing platform. Offering a slightly faster sensor and a little bit of a newly-sculpted design, the Scimitar RGB Elite was just another mouse. But, it would be the mouse that ruined all other gaming mice for me. After spending quite a bit of time trying to find the perfect gaming mouse…I think I’ve found it. With 12 programmable side buttons, the CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite took some getting used to, sure, but after the initial setup, I found that having 12 buttons all right next to my thumb was the perfect balance between customizability and usability. So, without further ado, here’s our review of the CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite MMO gaming mouse.

CORSAIR’s Scimitar RGB Elite offers just the right amount of buttons

Before I gave the Scimitar RGB Elite a try, I was used to using normal gaming mice with a few programmable buttons but nothing close to the 12 that CORSAIR offers here. My first few days with the mouse were a little “iffy,” but after spending ample time with it, it’s just hard to go back to any other mouse. I tried to use the Razer Viper, SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless, and even the CORSAIR M65 Pro, but none of them could touch the Scimitar RGB Elite.

What sets the Scimitar RGB Elite apart from other mice is that it has 12 programmable keys on the side, right underneath your thumb. Each individual key can be mapped to a function on your computer, a macro, or just left alone. I chose not to map anything, as that was easier for me, and each side key essentially maps to the corresponding button on the number row on my keyboard. This allows me to use either the mouse or keyboard to switch up weapons or trigger an event, which allows for seamless switching between desktop gaming and on-the-go matches.

Place the 12 customizable buttons exactly where you want them

Not all hands are created the same, as some are larger and some smaller than others. CORSAIR understands this, and that’s why they built the number pad on the side of the Scimitar RGB Elite to slide back and forth. Now, the pad doesn’t slide around all by itself — you’ve got to loosen a bolt with the included Allen wrench in order to move it around. But once you do that, you can easily place the pad wherever you want. This allowed me to ensure that my thumb rested in a specific spot (right over the 1 and 4 key) so I could easily access everything from 1-6.

I mainly play games like Ghost Recon: Wildlands / Breakpoint or Apex Legends these days, occasionally branching out to Call of Duty or titles like The Outer Worlds. The one things that these games all have in common are key-based weapon switching. While you use Triangle or Y on PlayStation or Xbox to switch weapons, PC users enjoy directly choosing which firearm to use via the 1, 2, and 3, keys on the keyboard. Since the mouse maps to the number row, I can easily hit 1, 2, or 3 with my thumb to choose my weapon. This allows for quick and direct swaps all without having to move my left hand away from WASD to move. I’ve also programmed the 4, 5, and 6 keys to do their own respective functions, like heal or throw grenades, ping something for my teammates, and trigger an ultimate in Apex Legends. This level of customization ensures that my left hand never strays from the WASD keys, giving me greater movement control while in-game.

Extremely customizable DPI and onboard storage ensure you have the perfect setup anywhere

CORSAIR went a step further than most mouse manufacturers by allowing you to adjust from 1 to 18,000 DPI in steps of 1 for you to be able to finely tune this input device. Most mice can only jump in DPI levels of 50 or 100, with some jumping in 250 to 500 increments. With the ability to adjust in the single digits, you can fine-tune with extreme precision exactly how sensitive your mouse is. Not only that, but the Scimitar RGB Elite also offers onboard storage, which ensures that your settings will stay the same even if you plug it into a new computer, making it great for traveling gamers.

9to5Toys’ take

At $80, the CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite isn’t super expensive when it comes to gaming mice, given the level of customization it offers. If you’re in the market for a mouse that can be fine-tuned with precision and offers ample customizable buttons, I’d highly recommend the Scimitar RGB Elite. But, on the other hand, if you want something that’s super lightweight and offers a simple design, maybe opting for the Razer Viper or SteelSeries Rival 650 would be a better bet for you. Do you like MMO-style mice? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

