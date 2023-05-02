ESR’s new MagSafe power bank also doubles as a wallet at $53 all-time low (Reg. $66)

Just last month, ESR launched the latest addition to its stable of MagSafe accessories with a new 2-in-1 power bank and wallet. Amazon is now offering the best price to date on the new release, with an on-page coupon taking the usual $66 price tag and knocking it down to $52.79 shipped. Delivering 20% in savings, today’s offer lands as only the second discount to date. It’s $2 below the launch pricing we saw go live at the start of April in order to deliver a new all-time low. ESR’s latest iPhone 14 accessory also pairs with previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. It arrives with room for two IDs or bank cards, the wallet functionality pairs with a built-in 5,000mAh power bank. It can dish out 7.5W speeds to your device, packing plenty of everyday carry accessories into a slim design. We take a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you can live without the built-in power bank technology, ESR also sells a HaloLock wallet that’ll magnetically snap to your iPhone much the same as the lead deal. It sports the same folio form-factor that doubles as a kickstand, just with a more slim footprint that ditches the charging tech. That trade-off does come with a more affordable $30 price tag that’ll have you set up with a streamlined addition to your everyday carry.

First, be sure to go have a look at MUJJO’s unique leather MagSafe wallet that arrives with a hidden spring-loaded mechanism that aids the card ejection process. It’s currently on sale for $30, and is joined by everything else in our smartphone accessories guide this week.

ESR MagSafe Power Bank Wallet features:

Charge your phone, keep your cards safe, and enjoy hands-free viewing in a sleek, pocket-friendly package. Simply attach the power bank to your phone to enjoy auto-on MagSafe-style charging on the go with powerful magnets that ensure a secure lock. Dynamic tension spring holds one or two cards equally securely while easy-access cutout makes removing them when you need them quick and easy

