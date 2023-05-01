MUJJO’s leather MagSafe wallet with hidden spring-loaded mechanism now 32% off at $30

Joining ongoing price drops on its iPhone 14 cases, we are now tracking a solid price drop on MUJJO’s Full Leather MagSafe Wallet at $29.95 shipped via trusted third-party Amazon seller Tablet2Cases (essentially the only official MUJJO dealer on Amazon, 97% positive in the last 12 months). Regularly $44, this is a 32% price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we have tracked outside of fleeting coupon offer back in February and the price will drop even lower if you also purchase one of the MUJJO iPhone cases on this page at the same time. These wallets launched last October just before we had a chance to go hands-on and are designed to perfectly match the brand’s leather cases. The Ecco leather build stands out from the sea of other leather MagSafe wallets out there by way of a hidden spring-loaded mechanism that aids the card ejection process alongside a Japanese microfibre lining and extra rubber grip on the back to assist the magnetic connection. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

While we are also tracking a nice little price drop on the regularly $40 CASETiFY leather MagSafe wallet (another favorite of ours) down at $34 shipped, that will still be more than the MUJJO offering above. This Spigen Valentinus model, however, does start at $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 right now. It’s not got some of the bells and whistles you’ll score from MUJJO, but it is a notable budget-friendly option that will save you some cash.

If you’re looking for something particularly robust than can take a beating, the expandable metal MagSafe wallet ROKFORM just debuted really impressed us after getting hands-on for review. But one of the latest must-see releases in the category would have to be this limited edition Untitled Folder Wallet directly inspired by Apple’s macOS folder icon – even if you’re not in the market for a new MagSafe wallet you’ll want to go give this one a look as part of our recent hands-on review.

MUJJO Full Leather MagSafe Wallet features:

Slim Design Your Essentials. The ideal way to carry 1-3 debit, credit cards. The Apple leather wallet with Magsafe is easy to attach to all MagSafe-compatible iPhone 14 Pro Max accessories. Made with genuine leather that acquires beautiful patina.

Strong Magnetic Force. Magnet strength same as Apple leather MagSafe wallet. Compatible with iPhone 14/Pro/Max, MagSafe wallet iPhone 13/Pro/Max, iPhone 12. Fits Mujjo Full Leather Cases for iPhone 14.

Genuine Ecco Leather. Acclaimed vegetable-tanned leather developed for a durable finish that gets more beautiful over time. Gold Rated by the Leather Working Group for environmental standards.

Slip Resistance & Extra Firm Hold. Transparent silicon lines complement iPhone leather wallet with Magsafe to secure from slipping. Hidden spring keeps cards secure from falling out.

