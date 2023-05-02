HYPER 4-in-1 MagSafe charging stand hits 2023 low at $90 (Reg. $150), more from $14

HYPER is back again with another particularly notable holiday sale event ahead of Mother’s Day 2023 to offer up to 50% off “select hubs, chargers, and must-have accessories.” One standout option is the HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charger that regularly fetches $150. You can now score one for $89.99 shipped during the sale event to deliver the best price we have tracked all year. For comparison’s sake, it is out of stock on Amazon where it has never dropped below $150 and is currently fetching a bloated $175 at B&H. The double-hinged folding stand folds down so you can easily pack it away if needed and provides four built-in charging stations for your entire Apple kit and then some. You’ll find a 7.5W MagSafe pad for your iPhone 12, 13, or 14, a dedicated Apple Watch charging perch, and along the base, there are a pair of wireless Qi chargers for AirPods or an additional handset. Head over to our review or down below for more details and additional HYPER Mother’s Day deals.

HYPER Mother’s Day tech sale:

Elsewhere in the HYPER Mother’s Day event, you’ll find up to $100 off its Thunderbolt and USB-C hubs, GaN chargers, MagSafe power packs, and even some rarer offers on its HyperShield MacBook sleeves and cases. That’s on top of smaller accessories and cables starting from $14. There are no discount codes needed here, just straight up discounts you can find on this landing page. Here are a few more to check out too:

After you have browsed through the HYPER sale be sure to check out some of the other smartphone and MacBook add-on deals we have rolling including the very first discount on Anker’s new 12-in-1 USB-C hub and monitor riser and its latest 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand. Then head over to our curated hub for even more.

HYPER HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charger features:

Perfect for your desktop or for travel, the MagSafe compatible HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charger charges an iPhone 14/13/12, an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an additional mobile device simultaneously. It provides 7.5W of power for iPhones and 3W of power to an Apple Watch, AirPods, or additional phone. It features an adjustable tilt for perfect viewing angles whether you’re FaceTiming or watching videos, and its foldable design makes it the perfect travel charger. Power it with USB-C or the included DC charger.

