New lows hit SK hynix’s 7,000MB/s 1TB and 2TB Platinum internal SSDs from $90 shipped

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is offering some notable price drops on its latest-gen internal solid-state drives. You can now land the SK hynix Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 internal SSD in 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB capacities at $65.99, $89.99, or $156.99 shipped. Regularly $105, $150, and $260 respectively, both of the larger capacity models are now at new all-time lows, undercutting the Black Friday deals from last year, while the 500GB variant is coming within a couple bucks of the best we have tracked. Today’s deals are the best we can find and notable upgrades for folks that don’t need the integrated heatsink. They reach speeds up to 7,000MB/s with NVMe Gen4 tech, the M.2 form-factor, and a peace of mind-inducing 5-year warranty. Hit up our launch overage and hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more.

But before you jump in above, you’ll want to consider the price drops we spotted on the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X SSD. While the heatsink model will cost more than the SK variants above, you can right now score the standard model for $5 less and land even faster speeds at up to 7,300MB/s. While this model is normally a bit more than the usually quite affordable SK models, you can land one for $85 right now if you jump in before the price jumps back up. Details on this model are waiting in yesterday’s deal coverage.

Looking for something in the portable SSD category instead? This week has already seen some major price drops in the way of SanDisk’s popular Extreme lineup, various Samsung offerings, and more – essentially the best models on the market. From the high-end 2,700MB/s PRO-G40 to a new all-time low on the popular Samsung T7 at $70 for a 1TB unit, prices are undercutting holiday offers from last year right now.

SK hynix Platinum P41 Gen4 M.2 2280 internal SSDs features:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering power efficiency – next-tier power efficiency that keeps your system running smoother than ever

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top-tier memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software

