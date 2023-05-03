Today’s Android game and app deals: Three Kingdoms, Escapists 2, ProCam X, and more

Three Kingdoms

This afternoon’s Android game and app deals are now ready to go. While we’ll have to wait until tomorrow for the bulk of the Stars Wars app discounts, the May the 4th deals are otherwise already rolling in alongside the best price of the year on Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro at $700 and even more right here. As for today’s app deals, highlight tiles include Three Kingdoms Last Warlord, The Escapists 2, Mega Mall Story 2, ProCam X (HD Camera Pro), MechaNika, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord:

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord is a turn-based lord-playing strategy game developed by the Chengdu Longyou Studio. The studio created this game world set in the period of the Three Kingdoms mainly based on people’s opinions on other games set in that period. The game is very detailed in depicting the differences between various cities and also the abilities and features of the military officers. The game also applies an appealing battle system in which weather, landforms, and many other factors will influence the result of each battle.

