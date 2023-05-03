Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, LEGO, games, more

Star Wars Day is now upon us, ushering in a whole galaxy’s worth of discounts. As per usual here at 9to5Toys, we will be wrapping up all of the best price cuts across every product carry for the 2023 May the 4th festivities. Like every other year, there is a vast array of discounts out there, ranging from LEGO, collectibles, and other toys to games, tech, and so much more. Head below for all of the Star Wars Day and May the 4th deals, which we’ll be updating over the next few days.

We’ll be updating this page over the next few days, so be sure to check back in for all of the best Star Wars Day Deals…

Best LEGO May the 4th deals now live

The LEGO Group is always one of the first companies out there to get in on the May the 4th deals, and this year is certainly no different. The company’s annual promotion is now live for the taking directly from the LEGO Shop. This time around, there are some notable promotions, like the mini Death Star II set we just reviewed, but also some entirely new reveals, double VIP points, and other ways to save.

If you’re a bigger fan of cash discounts, we also have a roundup of all the best LEGO Star Wars Day deals, from the likes of Amazon, Walmart, and Zavvi worth looking through too. This hub may not score you the latest kits from May, but it will let you walk away with 20% in savings or more on display-worthy creations, army builders, and even UCS kits. All of the savings start at $16 too.

Sideshow sets up for Star Wars Day with rotating deals

On top of all the LEGO action for May the 4th, we’re big fans of Sideshow and its more display-worthy collectibles that are also seeing notable deals today. Ranging from life-size recreations of Star Wars icons to scale figures, art books, and more, you’ll want to check out the discounts live now right here. You will need to apply item-specific promo codes to each of the listings in order to lock in the special savings for Star Wars Day as well.

CASETiFY’s latest Mandalorian cases now live

When it comes to themed cases, CASETiFY makes some of our favorite offerings around these parts at 9to5, and its latest collaboration has arrived just in time for Star Wars Day. Delivering a collection of accessories for everything, from Apple’s latest to Android handsets and more, we just took a hands–on look at the collection, which you can dive into to help decide if these are worth adding to your everyday carry. But spoiler warning, these are some nifty cases for Star Wars fans to outfit their everyday carries with. Pricing starts at $35 and includes everything from cases to MagSafe chargers and wallets to AirPods covers and more, all of which are decked out with imagery of everyone’s favorite bounty hunter, Din Djarin, and his faithful companion, Grogu.

May the 4th deals roll out to the Skywalker Saga

On the digital side of your collection, Apple is getting your movie library ready for Star Wars Day by discounting all of the titles in the Skywalker Saga, as well as the stand-alone anthology titles, at $7.99, down from $20. That’s alongside this nine-movie collection at $69.99, saving you an extra $10 from picking up the films individually at today’s sale prices. Check out all of the digital May the 4th deals below.

And more Star Wars Day deals to come

We’ll be updating this list of the best May the 4th deals as more offers go live tomorrow and throughout the week. We’re expecting to see plenty of additional discounts on everything, from iPhone accessories to digital comic books, alongside even more toys and collectibles for Star Wars fans to enjoy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!